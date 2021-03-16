UNICEF Niger COVID-19 Situation Report No. 14 reporting period 24 Nov - 31 Dec 2020

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of the end of 2020, Niger registered 3,327 cases of COVID-19 over the 62,421 people tested, 1,825 patients healed and 104 deaths, with an increasing trend of cases since November 06 and a peak at the end of December. To address the deteriorating situation affecting the whole country, the Government adopted some measures to contain the spread of the disease, including the closure of all schools for a period of 2 weeks in December. UNICEF continues to work closely with the Government and its partners to respond to the ongoing outbreak in the country, which is already facing the consequences of multiple crisis (nutrition, conflicts, natural disasters). UNICEF assists particularly the Ministry of Health (MoH), in the field of risk communication/community engagement (RCCE), infection prevention and control (IPC), supply and logistics, epidemiological surveillance and healthcare provision and it is co-leading 3 of the 8 sub-committees established by the MoH (RCCE, IPC and logistics) at central and sub-national level. As part of the national COVID-19 response plan, UNICEF continues to provide technical and financial support to the government of Niger to ensure the continuity of access to social services as education, child protection, nutrition and to scale-up the national safety net program to mitigate the social and economic impacts of the COVID-19 crisis on the most vulnerable population, with a special focus on children and women needs. UNICEF is also participating to the UN COVID-19 crisis group and has been appointed UN supply and procurement coordinator for COVID-19 pandemic