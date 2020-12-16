UNICEF Niger COVID-19 Situation Report No. 13 reporting period 19 October to 23 November 2020

Situation in Numbers

1,381 COVID-19 confirmed cases 70 deaths 5,07% Lethality rate (Ministère de la Santé Publique, November 23rd, 2020)

3,800,000 Children affected by COVID-19 school reopening

US$ 25.8 M funding required

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of the end of the reporting period, Niger registered 1,381 cases of COVID-19 over the 43,665 people tested, 1,166 patients healed, 145 patients under treatment, 70 deaths, with an increasing trend of cases since November 06th. The last death case was reported on November 14th, after a period of 4.5 months without fatality. All schools (primary and secondary) opened at the beginning of the academic year on the 15th of October. UNICEF is supporting the Ministries of Education by securing the school environment through material and technical support. UNICEF works closely with the Government and its partners to respond to the ongoing outbreak in the country, which is already facing the consequences of multiple crisis (nutrition, conflicts, natural disasters). UNICEF assists particularly the Ministry of Health (MoH), in the field of risk communication/community engagement (RCCE), infection prevention and control (IPC), supply and logistics, epidemiological surveillance and healthcare provision and it is co-leading 3 of the 8 sub-committees established by the MoH (RCCE, IPC and logistics) at central and sub-national level. As part of the national COVID-19 response plan, UNICEF continues to provide technical and financial support to the government of Niger to ensure the continuity of access to social services as education, child protection, nutrition and to scale-up the national safety net program to mitigate the social and economic impacts of the COVID-19 crisis on the most vulnerable population, with a special focus on children and women needs. UNICEF is also participating to the UN COVID-19 crisis group and has been appointed UN supply and procurement coordinator for COVID-19 pandemic.