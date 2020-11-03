UNICEF Niger COVID-19 Situation Report No. 12 reporting period 21 September to 18 October 2020

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of the end of the reporting period, Niger registered 1,210 cases of COVID-19 over the 30,845 people tested, 1,126 patients healed, 15 patients under treatment, 69 deaths, with a decreasing trend in cases and the last fatality dating on the 2nd of July. UNICEF works closely with the Government and its partners to respond to the ongoing outbreak in the country, which is already facing the consequences of multiple crisis (nutrition, conflicts, natural disasters). UNICEF assists particularly the Ministry of Health (MoH), in the field of risk communication/community engagement (RCCE), infection prevention and control (IPC), supply and logistics, epidemiological surveillance and healthcare provision and it is co-leading 3 of the 8 sub-committees established by the MoH (RCCE, IPC and logistics) at central and sub-national level. As part of the national COVID-19 response plan, UNICEF continues to provide technical and financial support to the government of Niger to ensure the continuity of access to social services as education, child protection, nutrition and to scale-up the national safety net program to mitigate the social and economic impacts of the COVID-19 crisis on the most vulnerable population, with a special focus on children and women needs. UNICEF is also participating to the UN COVID-19 crisis group and has been appointed UN supply and procurement coordinator for COVID-19 pandemic.