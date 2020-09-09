UNICEF Niger COVID-19 Situation Report No. 10 reporting period 21 July to 22 August 2020

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of the end of the reporting period, Niger registered 1,172 cases of COVID-19, 1,083 patients healed, 20 patients currently under treatment, 69 deaths, with a decreasing trend in cases and the last fatality dating on the 2nd July. 7 out of 8 regions didn’t report any cases for at least 2 weeks, with Niamey remaining the epicentre of the outbreak. Even if the situation appears calm, the rate of imported cases is high and local transmission is still active. Considering the current trend, the Government allowed the opening of the airport to international flights starting on the 1st August. UNICEF works closely with the Government and its partners to respond to the ongoing outbreak in the country, which is already facing the consequences of multiple crisis (nutrition, conflicts, natural disasters). UNICEF assists particularly the Ministry of Health (MoH), in the field of risk communication/community engagement (RCCE), infection prevention and control (IPC), supply and logistics, epidemiological surveillance and healthcare provision and it is co-leading 3 of the 8 sub-committees established by the MoH (RCCE, IPC and logistics) at central and sub-national level. As part of the national COVID-19 response plan, UNICEF continues to provide technical and financial support to the government of Niger to ensure the continuity of access to social services as education, child protection, nutrition and to scale-up the national safety net program to mitigate the social and economic impacts of the COVID-19 crisis on the most vulnerable population, with a special focus on children and women needs. UNICEF is also participating to the UN COVID-19 crisis group and has been appointed UN supply and procurement coordinator for COVID-19 pandemic. Clusters and sectors led by UNICEF actively contributed to the revision of the Niger 2020 HRP taking in account COVID-19 impact and response, published during the reporting period.