UNICEF Niger Annual Report 2019

Highlights

The year 2019 was an exciting one for us. UNICEF and the Government of Niger launched a new three-year country programme for the period 2019–2021.

To maximize results for children, the country programme marks the beginning of a strategic shift from a predominantly service delivery mode to more important investments in systems strengthening and capacity building. This spirit also permeates the UNICEF humanitarian response, with sustainable solutions pursued to contribute to national and local development plans.

Our programmatic focus is on the whole child, and particularly on the most marginalized, such as nomadic children, children with disabilities, and those affected by humanitarian emergencies. A new programme component has also been added to place adolescent and youth agency and participation in the spotlight.

At the same time, we embarked upon a festive year of celebrations to mark 30 years of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC30). This anniversary has created a momentum for Niger to step up its efforts to make children thrive, and to renew its commitment to protect and promote children’s rights.

The year-long CRC30 celebration was an opportunity for UNICEF and partners to engage stakeholders in the full implementation of the CRC, raise greater awareness of the situation of children, and build strategic alliances with celebrities, influencers and young people to advocate for children’s rights.

In the last decades, Niger has come a long way in advancing children and women’s rights. Today, children are less likely to die from preventable diseases than in the past. Being able to go to school is now a reality for many more children. But we still see a staggering number of children in Niger suffering from multiple deprivations to their wellbeing, and we will not rest until every child has the same chance to fulfil their full potential.

As we look forward to accelerating results for children – in health, nutrition, water and sanitation, education, child protection, humanitarian response, social inclusion and adolescent development – we know we cannot do this alone. UNICEF appreciates the tremendous support from our donors and partners in building a better Niger for all children, and we hope to continue working with you for the next two years and beyond.

Félicité Tchibindat, UNICEF Representative in Niger