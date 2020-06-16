UNHCR Update Maradi Emergency, June 2020

Maradi area hosts more than 70 000 refugees and 23 000 IDPS

Context

Since September 2018, criminal groups killings, looting and kidnappings in Nigeria’s North-Western states has forced tens of thousands of people to seek refuge in Maradi region, Niger. After an influx of 23 000 new arrivals in April only, arrivals in May went on to a slower pace. The total number Nigerian refugees in the area now exceeds 70 000. In addition, repeated incursions of non-state armed groups in Niger have triggered the internal displacement of over 23,000 people. For now, the Covid-19 pandemic situation seems under control with only 11 confirmed cases and four deaths.

In September 2019, UNHCR opened a sub-office in Maradi to coordinate registration, protection, education, health, housing and access to WASH services. A key feature of the UNHCR response in Maradi is the relocation of refugees to villages of opportunity away from the border, to ensure their safety and ease the pressure on host populations in the border areas. This also contributes to the development of rural areas lacking of basic infrastructures. A new campaign of relocation has started in May. The objective is now to relocate 15 000 refugees by the end of August.

Population Statistics

As of 31 May, UNHCR and the government (National Eligibility Commission, CNE) had carried out the biometric registration of 36,469 refugees (9,959 households), 67% of whom were minors, 23% women and 10% men. In addition, the number of refugees who have not been biometrically registered in the area now reaches 34,000, mostly due to a massive influx of 23,000 persons in April. The number of Internally displaced people (IDPs) has also surged since late March, reaching 23 016 people as of 31 May.