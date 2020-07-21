UNHCR Update Maradi Emergency, July 2020

Maradi area hosts more than 70 000 refugees and 23 000 IDPS

Context

Since September 2018, non-state armed groups (NSAG) killings, looting and kidnappings in Nigeria’s North-Western States has forced tens of thousands of people to seek refuge in Maradi region, Niger. The total number Nigerian refugees in the area now exceeds 70 000. Following the perpetration of a massacre in Sabon Birni area (Sokoto State) on 27 May 2020, UNHCR partners have signalled thousands of new arrivals in June. In addition, repeated incursions of NSAG in Niger have triggered the internal displacement of over 23,000 people. For now, the Covid-19 pandemic situation seems under control with only 11 confirmed cases and four deaths. In September 2019, UNHCR opened a sub-office in Maradi to coordinate registration, protection, education, health, housing and access to WASH services. A key feature of the UNHCR response in Maradi is the relocation of refugees to villages of opportunity away from the border to ensure their safety and ease the pressure on host populations in the border area. This also contributes to the development of rural areas lacking of basic infrastructures. For now, 6,728 refugees have been relocated and the goal is to reach a total of 15 000 by the end of August