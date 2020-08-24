UNHCR Update Maradi Emergency, August 2020

A new village of opportunity has been created in Maradi

Context

Since September 2018, non-state armed groups (NSAG) killings, looting and kidnappings in Nigeria’s North-Western States have forced tens of thousands of people to seek refuge in Maradi region, Niger. The total number of Nigerian refugees in the area now exceeds 70,000. In addition, repeated incursions of NSAG in Niger have triggered the internal displacement of over 23,000 people.

In September 2019, UNHCR opened a sub-office in Maradi to coordinate registration, protection, health, housing, access to WASH services and education. A key feature of the UNHCR response in Maradi is the relocation of refugees to villages of opportunity away from the border to ensure their safety and ease the pressure on host communities in the border area. These sites are created nearby existing villages, contributing to the development of rural areas lacking of basic infrastructures. In addition to the three existing sites, a fourth one, named Chadakori has opened on 23 July. For now, a total of 7,486 refugees have been relocated in the four sites