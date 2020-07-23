UNHCR Niger: Flash Update Tillabery and Tahoua Regions, July 2020

Malian refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs)

Niger has been hosting Malian refugees since the outbreak of the conflict in northern Mali in 2012. As of June 30 2020, UNHCR Niger has registered 59,144 Malian refugees in its biometric database. They are living in 3 areas in the Tillabery region (Ayorou, Ouallam, Abala), in a refugee hosting area for nomadic refugees in the Tahoua region, and in the capital Niamey.

The gradual deterioration of the security situation has caused the internal displacement 139,780 persons in the same regions with rising numbers every day.

In addition, the presence of armed groups in Burkina Faso has triggered the cross-border displacement of at least 3,514 Burkinabe in the Tillabery region further adding to rising numbers of internal displacement.

Operational strategy