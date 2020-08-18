Niger + 2 more
UNHCR Niger: Flash Update Tillabery and Tahoua Regions, August 2020
Niger has been hosting Malian refugees since the outbreak of the conflict in northern Mali in 2012. As of July 31, 2020, UNHCR Niger has registered 59,232 Malian refugees in its biometric database. They are living in 3 areas in the Tillabery region (Ayorou, Ouallam, Abala), in a refugee hosting area for nomadic refugees in the Tahoua region, and in the capital Niamey. The gradual deterioration of the security situation has caused the internal displacement 139,780 persons in the same regions with rising numbers every day.
In addition, the presence of armed groups in Burkina Faso has triggered the crossborder displacement of at least 3,803 Burkinabe in the Tillabery region further adding to rising numbers of internal displacement.
Operational Strategy
The interventions in the Tillabery and Tahoua regions are aligned to UNHCR’s Sahel strategy, a scaled-up response to the unprecedented violence and displacement crisis in the Sahel. Activities planned pre-COVID 19 will be implemented in line with public health measures imposed as a result of the pandemic. Key priorities include addressing shelter needs in overcrowded settlements, supporting distance education, providing effective response to SGBV incidents aggravated by confinement measures, and continuing other protection activities such as registration, documentation and facilitating access to asylum
With the support of CERF and ECHO, the crisis is monitored by a broad community-based network and analysis is shared with the humanitarian community. Capacity building and coordinated efforts with humanitarian actors are ongoing to ensure an adequate response to the situation. UNHCR has the lead over the national protection cluster.
After almost 8 years of presence in Niger, UNHCR and the Government of Niger give priority to medium- and long-term solutions for Malian refugees with a view to promote social cohesion, self-reliance and a durable integration into national services and systems. All Malian refugee camps have been closed towards the end of 2019 in line with the joint vision of the Government and UNHCR and given the deterioration of the protection and security context. UNHCR is relocating Malian refugees from the camps of Tabareybarey, Mangaize and Abala to the villages of Ayerou, Ouallam and Abala with the support of the CERF.
Thanks to the EU Trust Fund, UNHCR has set up a collaboration with the Regional Directorates of Health, Education and Hydraulics to ensure the inclusion of refugees into national systems. With the support of GIZ, UNHCR and the Government, UNHCR is providing access to land in urbanized sites where Nigerien families will be settled as well. 4000 houses will be delivered to most vulnerable households across refugees and host population in line with true socio-economic inclusion .
Moreover, a strong tripartite collaboration has been developed amongst the World Bank, the Government of Niger, and UNHCR to improve access to basic public services and further support for economic opportunities. With the support of ILO, Malian refugees will be included in a marketbased livelihood intervention in the area of fish production and waste management.
A Tripartite Agreement between the Governments of Niger, Mali and UNHCR provides a legal framework for voluntary returns. UNHCR assists those who wish to return with a cash grant.
Legislation for assistance and protection to IDPs based on the Kampala Convention is in place.