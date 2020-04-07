UNHCR Niger Factsheet: Tillaberi and Tahoua regions - Malian refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), April 2020

Niger has been hosting Malian refugees since the outbreak of the conflict in northern Mali in 2012. As of 29 February 2020, UNHCR Niger has registered 58,599 Malian refugees in its biometric database.

They are living in 3 areas in the Tillabery region (Ayerou, Ouallam, Abala), in a refugee hosting area for nomadic refugees in the Tahoua region and in the capital Niamey.

The gradual decrease of the security situation has caused the internal displacement of 97,097 persons in the same regions with rising numbers every day.

Finally, the presence of armed groups in Burkina Faso has triggered the cross-border displacement of 3,332 Burkinabe at the least in Tillabery region and have added to rising numbers of internal displacement.