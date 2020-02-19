UNHCR Niger Factsheet: Tillaberi and Tahoua regions – Malian refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) February 2020

Niger has been hosting Malian refugees since the outbreak of the conflict in northern Mali in 2012. As of 31st January 2020, UNHCR Niger has 58,442 Malian refugees in its biometric database. They are living in 3 areas in the Tillabery region, in a refugee hosting area for nomadic refugees in the Tahoua region and in urban areas, including in the capital.

The gradual decrease of the security situation has caused the internal displacement of 82,489 persons in the same regions with rising numbers every day.

Finally, the presence of armed groups in Burkina Faso has triggered the cross-border displacement of 3,170 Burkinabe at the least in Tillaberi region and have added to rising numbers of internal displacement.

Due to rising insecurity in these areas, at least 4,442 Nigeriens, mainly women and children, fled to Mali. Most of them are settled in the Cercle of Anderamboukane and Menaka.

Operational strategy and main developments