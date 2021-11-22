UNHCR Niger Factsheet October 2021

Due to the growing insecurity in Maradi region, the number of internally displaced persons has increased drastically and reached 15,910 persons, as of end of October.

The number of IDPs in Tillabéri and Tahoua regions has increased by 53% over the last 12 months. At least 140,289 persons are internally displaced in that area.

172 persons were evacuated early in November from Libya after more than a year of interruption of humanitarian evacuation flights.

Main Activities

Protection