UNHCR Niger Factsheet October 2021
Due to the growing insecurity in Maradi region, the number of internally displaced persons has increased drastically and reached 15,910 persons, as of end of October.
The number of IDPs in Tillabéri and Tahoua regions has increased by 53% over the last 12 months. At least 140,289 persons are internally displaced in that area.
172 persons were evacuated early in November from Libya after more than a year of interruption of humanitarian evacuation flights.
Main Activities
Protection
Refugees – UNHCR continues to carry out protection activities in Niger, such as, registration and documentation; identification and support to individuals with specific needs; protection of vulnerable individuals and groups against gender- based violence (GBV), sexual abuse and exploitation (SEA); child protection, including identification and foster care for unaccompanied and separated children.
UNHCR also continues to provide multi-sectorial assistance to refugee and host communities, such as access to education, healthcare services, clean water, and sanitation facilities. Lastly, UNHCR continues to promote sustainable livelihood opportunities.
In October, UNHCR has relocated 3,833 households of 17,041 individuals to safe and to secured villages where protection services are available. UNHCR has relocated Nigerian refugees to three “villages of opportunity” in Maradi region. These include 7,520 refugees in Chadakori: 5,193 in Dan Dadji Makaou and 4,328 in Garin Kaka.
Internally displaced people - Direct interventions are undertaken with local and national authorities to ensure internally displaced people (IDPs) are safe in the sites where they have settled and have access to essential services.
Returnees - Voluntary, safe, and dignified return is a priority for the Government of Niger and is supported by UNHCR and the humanitarian community.
UNHCR continues to conduct Protection monitoring across the country, especially in the border areas, and follows up with adequate and effective protection responses.
UNHCR continues to implement activities to prevent statelessness through identification and by supporting the Government of Niger to reform and strengthen the civil registration system, such as birth registration.