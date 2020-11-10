UNHCR Niger Factsheet: A new relocation campaign started in Maradi - November 2020

Non-state armed groups killings, looting and kidnappings in Nigeria’s North-Western States have forced 70,000 people to take refuge in Maradi region, Niger over the past two years.

In September 2019, UNHCR opened a sub-office in Maradi to coordinate, assistance provision, including registration, protection, health, housing, access to WASH services and education.

A key feature of the response is the relocation of refugees in villages of opportunity, away from the border, to ensure their safety. For now, 8,000 have been relocated.

Operational context

Since September 2018, non-state armed groups (NSAG) activities have forced 70,000 Nigerians to flee to Maradi region, Niger. In addition, their repeated incursions on Nigerien soil have triggered the internal displacement of over 17,262 people.

Operational strategy

UNHCR response in Maradi focuses on the relocation of refugees away from the border to ensure their safety and ease the pressure on host communities in the border strip. Refugee sites have been built nearby rural villages. Services such as water adduction, health and education are provided to both refugees and host communities. For now, three villages of opportunity host a total of 8,515 refugees and 4,000 more should be relocated by the end of the year. A fourth site has been identified and will open soon.