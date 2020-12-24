UNHCR Niger Factsheet: Mixed Movements - December 2020

Refugees and asylum seekers in Agadez

Niger has become a major hub for mixed movements northwards to Libya, Algeria and the Mediterranean while witnessing an increasing number of people fleeing Libya or being deported from Algeria on Nigerien territory.

UNHCR Niger operation has opened a new office in Agadez in 2017, scaling up its operational capacity to give a response to those in need of international protection within mixed migratory flows.

In response to the complex humanitarian and security situation in Libya, Niger is increasingly turning into an alternative space for protection, including for the asylum-seekers and refugees who fail to reach Europe.

Operational Context

Niger is situated in a geopolitically sensitive area linking the Sahara Desert with the Sahel, and West with Central Africa. The country has become a major hub for mixed movements northwards to Libya, Algeria and the Mediterranean while at the same time witnessing an increasing number of people fleeing Libya or being deported from Algeria on Nigerien territory.

Operational Strategy

UNHCR’s main objective is to ensure that people in need of international protection have access to asylum. Therefore, UNHCR Niger invests in the structural strengthening of the Nigerien asylum system. Moreover, UNHCR gives assistance to people under its mandate and aims to find durable solutions, such as resettlement, local integration or voluntary return to the country of origin if the security conditions allow. Complementary legal pathways, such as family reunification, study visa or humanitarian evacuations are also examined.

In Agadez, UNHCR continues to invest in strengthening the national Refugee Status Determination (RSD) system through financial and human support, so to enhance its technical capacity to conduct RSD effectively and efficiently.

UNHCR is working closely with the regional authorities to strengthen the protection of refugees and asylum seekers, whose arrivals in Agadez have continued to increase in number since the end of 2017 and are now stabilized but still active. As of 06 December 2020, 1,152 people, mainly Sudanese nationals, have been identified as in need of international protection, and registered by UNHCR in Agadez. Among these people, 15% had been previously biometrically registered by UNHCR in another country or disposes of refugee cards issued in other countries, mainly Chad.

30% of PoCs have asylum-seeker status, while 70% of them are already provided with refugee status, in Niger or elsewhere. 18% are minors, and 4,77% are unaccompanied and separated children (55 UASCs), some have reportedly been the victim of exploitation, torture and human trafficking 24% have specific needs (273 PoCs). 297 PoCs, the most vulnerable, are currently hosted in 5 guesthouses in Agadez and 45 in private accommodations by UNHCR, where they receive immediate protection and assistance, while other 810 PoCs are hosted in a Humanitarian Centre built in the outskirts of Agadez on a 5ha site managed by UNHCR and partners. In addition, an extension of 15ha not yet serviced has been put at disposal by the Government of Niger in order to extend the site and provide more appropriate shelter solutions to the PoCs.