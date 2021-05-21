UNHCR Niger Factsheet: Maradi, May 2021

Almost 14,000 Nigerian refugees relocated from opportunity villages away from the border.

Operational context

For more than two years, non-state armed groups (NSAG) activism has forced 80,000 Nigerians to flee to Maradi region, Niger. In addition, repeated incursions on Nigerien Territory have triggered the internal displacement of some 23,000 people.

During the first semester of 2021, the security situation has deteriorated on both sides of the border forcing 11,226 Nigerians to seek refuge in Maradi region and 6,555 Nigerien to flee in their own country.

NSAG attacks in Maradi region has significantly increased since the beginning of the year. Thus, 33 people were killed, 44 injured and 59 have been kidnapped, and thousands of animals have been stolen by the bandits.

A new case of COVID-19 has been documented in the Maradi region in April. Since the beginning of the pandemics, the region has registered 67 cases and 9 deaths.