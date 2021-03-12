UNHCR Niger Factsheet: Maradi, March 2021

A relocation campaign targeting 14,000 refugees has started in Maradi

Non-state armed groups killings, looting and kidnappings in Nigeria’s North-Western States have forced 77,000 people to take refuge in Maradi region, Niger over the past two years.

In September 2019, UNHCR opened a sub-office in Maradi to coordinate, assistance provision, including registration, protection, health, housing, access to WASH services and education.

A key feature of the response is the relocation of refugees in villages of opportunity, away from the border, to ensure their safety. For now, 12,500 refugees have been relocated.

Operational context

For more than two years, non-state armed groups (NSAG) activities have forced 77,000 Nigerians to flee to Maradi region, Niger. In addition, their repeated incursions on Nigerien soil have triggered the internal displacement of some 22,000 people. In January and February 2021, the security situation has deteriorated on both side of the border forcing 7,700 Nigerians to seek refuge in Maradi region and 3,300 Nigerien to flee in their own count NSAG attacks in Maradi region in January and February have killed 20 people, injured 18 and 41 have been kidnapped. This is more than the 14 killed, 16 injured and 35 kidnapped registered duig the second half of 2020. The insecurity has sharply deceased during the last week of February and the first week of March.

Operational strategy

UNHCR response in Maradi focuses on the relocation of refugees away from the border to ensure their security and ease the pressure on host communities in the border strip. Refugee sites have been built nearby rural villages. Services such as water adduction, health and education are provided to both refugees and host communities. As of 7 March, three “villages of opportunity” host a total of 12,485 refugees.