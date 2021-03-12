Niger + 1 more

UNHCR Niger Factsheet: Maradi, March 2021

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

A relocation campaign targeting 14,000 refugees has started in Maradi

March 2021

Non-state armed groups killings, looting and kidnappings in Nigeria’s North-Western States have forced 77,000 people to take refuge in Maradi region, Niger over the past two years.

In September 2019, UNHCR opened a sub-office in Maradi to coordinate, assistance provision, including registration, protection, health, housing, access to WASH services and education.

A key feature of the response is the relocation of refugees in villages of opportunity, away from the border, to ensure their safety. For now, 12,500 refugees have been relocated.

Related Content