UNHCR Niger Factsheet: Maradi, March 2021

A relocation campaign targeting 14,000 refugees has started in Maradi

March 2021

Non-state armed groups killings, looting and kidnappings in Nigeria’s North-Western States have forced 77,000 people to take refuge in Maradi region, Niger over the past two years.

In September 2019, UNHCR opened a sub-office in Maradi to coordinate, assistance provision, including registration, protection, health, housing, access to WASH services and education.

A key feature of the response is the relocation of refugees in villages of opportunity, away from the border, to ensure their safety. For now, 12,500 refugees have been relocated.