UNHCR Niger Factsheet: Maradi, February 2021

13 668 refugees have arrived in Maradi since 1st January

Non-state armed groups killings, looting and kidnappings in Nigeria’s North-Western States have forced 81,000 people to take refuge in Maradi region, Niger over the past two years.

In September 2019, UNHCR opened a sub-office in Maradi to coordinate, assistance provision, including registration, protection, health, housing, access to WASH services and education.

A key feature of the response is the relocation of refugees in villages of opportunity, away from the border, to ensure their safety. For now, 11,320 refugees have been relocated

Operational context

For more than two years, non-state armed groups (NSAG) activities have forced 81,000 Nigerians to flee to Maradi region, Niger. In addition, their repeated incursions on Nigerien soil have triggered the internal displacement of over 17,262 people.

Since the beginning of 2021, the security situation has deteriorated on both side of the border. A total of 11,104 Nigerian refugees have arrived in January and 2,584 others during the first week of February, bringing the total to 13,688 new arrivals. In Maradi region, NSAG attacks from 1st January to 10 February have killed 15 people, 11 have sustained gunshot injuries and 38 have been kidnapped. The number of victims in January has tripled compared to the average number in the previous four months, causing internal displacements and secondary movements of refugees.

Operational strategy

UNHCR response in Maradi focuses on the relocation of refugees away from the border to ensure their safety and ease the pressure on host communities in the border strip. Refugee sites have been built nearby rural villages. Services such as water adduction, health and education are provided to both refugees and host communities. As of 10 February, three “villages of opportunity” host a total of 11,320 refugees.