UNHCR Niger Factsheet: Maradi, August 2021

+ 10,000 new arrivals seeking asylum settled in 3 villages of the department of Guidan Roumdji during the first week of August 2021

Non-state armed groups killings, looting and kidnapping in Nigeria’s North-Western States have forced more than 80,000 people to flee in Maradi region, Niger, over the past two years.

In September 2019, UNHCR opened a sub-office in Maradi to coordinate, assistance provision, including registration, protection, health, housing, access to WASH services and education.

The key UNHCR’s response is the relocation of refugees in villages of opportunity, away from the border, to ensure their safety. 17,041 refugees have been relocated so far.