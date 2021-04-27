UNHCR Niger Factsheet: Maradi, April 2021

Almost 11,000 Nigerian refugees arrived in Maradi during the first quarter of 2021

Non-state armed groups killings, looting and kidnapping in Nigeria’s NorthWestern States have forced 80,000 people to flee in Maradi region, Niger, over the past two years.

In September 2019, UNHCR opened a sub-office in Maradi to coordinate, assistance provision, including registration, protection, health, housing, access to WASH services and education.

A key feature of the response is the relocation of refugees in villages of opportunity, away from the border, to ensure their safety. 12,500 refugees have been relocated so far.

Operational context

For more than two years, non-state armed groups (NSAG) activism has forced 80,000 Nigerians to flee to Maradi region, Niger. In addition, repeated incursions on Nigerien territory have triggered the internal displacement of some 23,000 people.

During the first quarter of 2021, the security situation has deteriorated on both sides of the border forcing 11,000 Nigerians to seek refuge in Maradi region and 4,000 Nigerien to flee in their own country.

NSAG attacks in Maradi region has significantly increase. Thus, 28 people were killed, 33 injured and 54 have been kidnapped, and thousands of animals have been stolen by the bandits.

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been documented in the Maradi region. Since the beginning of the pandemics, the region has registered 66 cases and eight deaths.

Operational strategy

UNHCR response in Maradi focuses on the relocation of refugees away from the border to ensure their security and ease the pressure on host communities. Refugee sites have been built nearby rural villages. Services such as water adduction, health and education are provided to both refugees and host communities. As of 31st March, three “villages of opportunity” hosted a total of 12,488 refugees.