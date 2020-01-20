UNHCR Niger Factsheet: Malian refugees - December 2019

Acceleration of socio-economic integration of Malian refugees

Since the outbreak of the crisis in Northern Mali in 2012, Niger is hosting Malian refugees.

As of the end of December 2019, UNHCR Niger has biometrically registered 58,051 Malian refugees. They are living in 3 areas in the Tillabery region, as well as in a refugee hosting area for nomadic refugees in Intikane in the Tahoua region, and in urban areas such as Niamey.

Malian refugees are recognized on a prima facie basis and enjoy a favourable protection environment with the right to settle where they wish, to access basic social services and the formal and informal job market.

Security situation

The regions of Tahoua and Tillaberi have seen the growth of local non-state armed groups in tandem with or as part of Jama'a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin (JNIM) and Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS), exploiting underlying social tensions and structural poverty. Movements of suspected extremists near the borders with Mali and Burkina Faso have been reported. The Government has declared a state of emergency in all Nigerien villages along the border while national and international military operations, including airborne operations, are ongoing.

The groups have not demonstrated a willingness to directly interfere in the implementation of humanitarian activities. Nevertheless, they structurally steal all 4-wheel drive vehicles travelling in the area leaving the passengers unharmed. There is a high risk of kidnapping of unprotected westerners in the areas.

These threats, as well as the ongoing military operations in these areas, have required the implementation of precautionary measures including the mandatory use of armed escort.