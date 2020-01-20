UNHCR Niger Factsheet: Emergency Transit Mechanism (ETM) - December 2019

Background

In November 2017, UNHCR established an Emergency Evacuation Transit Mechanism (ETM) in order to evacuate and facilitate the processing of the most vulnerable refugees trapped in detention in Libya, so they can access protection and durable solutions.

UNHCR and the Government of Niger signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in December 2017, temporarily expanding the Niger asylum space to these refugees.

Context

Evacuations UNHCR Libya identifies vulnerable refugees in need of international protection in detention centers where UNHCR has access. They are screened and their information is shared with UNHCR Niger. Lists for evacuation are established based on vulnerability.

A first evacuation flight took place on the 11th of November 2017. Since then, 25 more evacuation flights have arrived from Libya to Niger, carrying a total of 3,080 refugees and asylum seekers.

Process in Niger

Once the refugees and asylum seekers arrive in Niger, UNHCR registers them in its biometric database, protects them and provides accommodation, where food, medical care, education, psychosocial support etc. are available. This is done in close cooperation with partner organisations.

Since March 2019, the ETM transit facility in the commune of Hamdallaye, in the Tillabery region (40 km from Niamey) is operational. Today, this new facility hosts up to 1,100 persons. The most vulnerable persons remain in guesthouses in the city of Niamey. Construction and development of leisure facilities in the transit facility are ongoing.

After the initial registration, refugees undergo a refugee status determination (RSD) procedure which is carried out by the government and UNHCR. Moreover, they undergo interviews by UNHCR staff to prepare their resettlement files. These files are then submitted to third countries for consideration. Unaccompanied minors also complete a Best Interests Determination (BID) to seek the most appropriate solution.