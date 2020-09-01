UNHCR Niger Factsheet: Emergency Transit Mechanism (ETM) - August 2020

Background

In November 2017, UNHCR established for the first time an Emergency Transit Mechanism (ETM) for the evacuation of vulnerable refugees and asylum seekers from detention in Libya to Niger. The programme was established in order to facilitate the processing of refugees and asylum seekers trapped in detention and to ensure access to protection and to durable solutions.

UNHCR and the Government of Niger signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in December 2017, temporarily expanding the Niger asylum space to these refugees and asylum seekers. This MoU has been extended in February 2020 for another two-year duration.