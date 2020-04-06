UNHCR Niger Factsheet: Emergency Transit Mechanism (ETM) - April 2020

Background

In November 2017, UNHCR established for the first time an Emergency Evacuation Transit Mechanism (ETM) for the evacuation of vulnerable refugees from detention in Libya to Niger. The programme was established in order to facilitate the processing of refugees trapped in detention and to enable access to protection and to durable solutions.

UNHCR and the Government of Niger signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in December 2017, temporarily expanding the Niger asylum space to these refugees. This MoU has been extended in December 2019 for another two-year duration.

Context

Evacuations

Persons of concern to UNHCR in Libya are identified for eventual solutions outside of Libya based on their vulnerabilities. While in the past evacuees were either directly evacuated from detention centres or through the Gathering & Departure Facility (GDF), persons are at the moment selected mostly from urban settings with a history of being in a detention centre before being released. This is due to ensure no negative coping mechanisms are sought as well as to advocate for the ‘end of detention policy’ in Libya. They are screened and their personal information is shared with UNHCR Niger.

The first evacuation flight took place on the 11th of November 2017. Since then, 26 more evacuation flights have arrived from Libya to Niger, carrying a total of 3,208 refugees and asylum seekers.

Process in Niger

Once the refugees and asylum seekers arrive in Niger, UNHCR conducts a verification interview and register them biometrically. This is followed by refugee status determination (RSD) procedures by the government and UNHCR.

Finally, interviews to prepare resettlement files are completed by UNHCR. These files are then submitted to third countries for consideration. For unaccompanied children, a Best Interests Determination (BID) is completed to seek the most appropriate solution. UNHCR and partners provide accommodation, where food, medical care, education, psychosocial support etc. are readily available. On the 4th of March 2019, a first group of 120 evacuees were transferred to the ETM transit facility in the commune of Hamdallaye, in the Tillaberi region (40km from Niamey), constructed with a maximum capacity of 1,500 persons. The most vulnerable refugees remain in guesthouses in the capital city. Durable construction and development of the transit facility is ongoing.

Educational/ vocational training have started in 2019 with partners Intersos, Goodneighbors and Forge Arts targeting men and women but also 45 unaccompanied minors (30 in mechanics, 15 in esthetics). UNHCR partner Intersos will launch a survey to identify other training subjects (waiter, plumber, IT).

Since February 2020, the ETM team pilots the use of cash for food for 28 households who have dietary needs in guesthouses and in Hamdallaye through mobile money. This three months pilot project may be expanded to the larger population after its evaluation.