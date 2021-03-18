Niger

UNHCR Niger Factsheet: Diffa Region, March 2021

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Almost 6,500 new arrivals in Sayam Forage Camp since January 2021

The Diffa region hosts 265,696* Nigerian refugees, internally displaced persons and Nigerien returnees. More than 80% of them live in spontaneous settlements. (*Government figures)

Since April 2019, movements are restricted on many roads following attacks, kidnappings and the increased use of explosive devices.

The security situation has a strong negative impact on the economy of the region, reducing opportunities for both host and displaced populations.

Related Content