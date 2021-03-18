UNHCR Niger Factsheet: Diffa Region, March 2021

Almost 6,500 new arrivals in Sayam Forage Camp since January 2021

The Diffa region hosts 265,696* Nigerian refugees, internally displaced persons and Nigerien returnees. More than 80% of them live in spontaneous settlements. (*Government figures)

Since April 2019, movements are restricted on many roads following attacks, kidnappings and the increased use of explosive devices.

The security situation has a strong negative impact on the economy of the region, reducing opportunities for both host and displaced populations.