UNHCR Niger Factsheet: Diffa Region, June - July 2021

+ 32,000 internally displaced persons relocated to their villages of origins

As of July 31st , the Diffa region hosts 243,148* Nigerian refugees, internally displaced persons, and Nigerien returnees. More than 80% of them live in spontaneous settlements.

In June 2021, Nigerien authorities have committed to facilitate the return of all IDPs. As of July 31st, 5,987 households of 32,201 persons have returned to their villages of origin.

The security situation has a negative impact on the economy of the region, reducing opportunities for both host and forced displaced populations.