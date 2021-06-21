Niger
UNHCR Niger Factsheet: Diffa Region, June 2021
+ 9,700 new arrivals in Sayam Forage Camp since January 2021.
The Diffa region hosts 265,696* Nigerian refugees, internally displaced persons, and Nigerien returnees. More than 80% of them live in spontaneous settlements. (*Government figures)
Since April 2019, movements are restricted on many roads following attacks, kidnappings, and the increased use of explosive devices.
The security situation has a strong negative impact on the economy of the region, reducing opportunities for both host and displaced populations