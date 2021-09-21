UNHCR Niger Factsheet: Diffa Region, August 2021

As of 31st August, the Diffa region hosts 235,211* Nigerian refugees, internally displaced persons, and Nigerien returnees. More than 80% of them live in spontaneous settlements. (*Government figures)

In June 2021, Nigerien authorities have committed to facilitate the return of all IDPs. As of 31st August; 7,376 households of 40,138 persons have returned to their villages of origin.

The security situation has a negative impact on the economy of the region, reducing opportunities for both host and forced displaced populations