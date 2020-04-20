UNHCR Niger Factsheet: Diffa Region, April 2020

LOOKING BEYOND THE EMERGENCY TOWARD DEVELOPMENT

Background & Population Statistics

The Diffa region has been hosting Nigerian refugees fleeing terrorist violence in the northern states of Nigeria since 2013. With the first attacks on Niger territory early 2015 the situation has deteriorated dramatically. In May 2015, the authorities decided to evacuate the population of the Niger region of the Lake Chad Islands.

Following the first attacks in the Diffa region, the population on the move has become increasingly mixed. The majority of the displaced are settled in more than 140 spontaneous sites, villages and towns along the one main road in the region, the Route Nationale 1. At the request of the authorities, UNHCR has established two camps: the refugee camp of Sayam Forage and the IDP camp of Kablewa. The latter was closed by the Government in June 2017 after a suicide bomb attack.

The security situation has serious negative effects on the economy of the region, reducing the absorption capacity of the host population and the capacity of the displaced population to support itself. The population of the fertile areas (Lake Chad, Komadougou river) have been displaced, the pastoral routes have been destroyed, and cross-border exchange and trade (seasonal migration, trade of goods) are deeply affected. Despite a significant increase in humanitarian interventions, the needs are still high. Already weak before the crisis, basic services and infrastructure (water, health, and education) are increasingly under pressure and highly dependent on humanitarian actors. The border with Nigeria has been closed in August 2019 which increase the price of essential goods for population. Since April 2019, movements are restricted on the Gueskerou, Toumour, Bosso axis following the discovery of explosive devices, successive attacks and kidnappings. In 2020, attacks and kidnappings by armed groups continue, as threats towards humanitarian workers.

As of April 2020, UNHCR registered biometrically 224,598 displaced people in the region (66,862 household), including 125,919 Nigerian refugees, 65,773 IDPs, 30, 807 returnees (Niger nationals who had migrated but returned to Niger) and 2,099 asylum seekers. The population of the Sayam Forage camp is 18,180 individuals. In March 2020, UNHCR carried out BIMS registration for the unregistered displaced population, including refugees, IDPs and returnees in N’Guigmi commune. The exercise had to stop at the end of the month because of the security and the COVID-19 pandemic.