UNHCR Niger - COVID-19: Strengthening testing and intake capacities in Niger

In just a few weeks, our way of life has radically changed. Since the WHO has declared the coronavirus a pandemic, all countries in the world are facing health challenges that have not been seen for a century. These challenges are bigger for underdeveloped countries with fragile health infrastructures and/or in the grip of a security crisis.

In Niger, UNHCR, in coordination with the United Nations System (SNU), is working to fight the pandemic within the framework of the Government of Niger's New Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Plan (COVID-19). This Plan has six main action points: 1. coordination; 2. epidemiological surveillance; 3. prevention and control of infection; and 4. Risk communication and socio-community involvement; 5. Capacity of health services; 6. Establishment of isolation sites.

With needs estimated at 102,839,078,927 FCFA.

To respond to axis 6 of this Response Plan, UNHCR has deployed 58 Refugee Housing Units (RHU) in the General Seyni Kountché Stadium in Niamey. These are usually set up in UNHCR refugee camps when an emergency arises. Today, they are used to increase the reception, screening and isolation capacities for COVID-19 infected patients in the capital of Niger.

These units offer a sturdy steel structure, solid walls, a lockable door, electricity and other functions necessary for quality care. Each unit has a size of 17.5 m2, is equipped with air conditioning and has the capacity to accommodate 2 beds. This represents a total capacity of 100 places.

"The Urgent Medical Aid Services have set up a green line. All callers with symptoms of COVID-19 will be redirected to the center, examined and tested. If the diagnosis is positive, they will be placed under observation. In case of complications, patients will be evacuated to the main health center in the capital" explains Dr. Harouna, UNHCR’s Health Specialist.