28 Sep 2018

UN human rights expert to assess the situation of migrants in Niger

Report
from UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights
Published on 28 Sep 2018

GENEVA/NIAMEY (28 September 2018) – The UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights of migrants, Felipe González Morales, will visit Niger from 1 to 8 October 2018 to assess the country’s current migration laws, policies, practices and agreements, and their impact on migrant women, men and children.

“In the past years Niger has become a major transit country on the trans-Saharan migration route,” González Morales said. “Understanding how Niger is responding to the current complex dynamics of irregular migration in the region, and in particular to the growing number of migrants, including children, expelled from neighbouring countries, will be an essential part of my visit.

“This is also an opportunity for me to understand the impact of return policies on the human rights of migrants, and the measures adopted to prevent violations and protect migrants, including those in vulnerable situations.”

During his eight-day mission, the independent human rights expert will meet with high level government officials responsible for migration and border management, international organisations and donors, the National Human Rights Commission, civil society and migrants themselves in Niamey and Agadez. He will also visit centres for migrants, refugees camps, and ghettos.

At the end of the mission, González Morales will share his preliminary conclusions and recommendations at a media conference on 8 October 2018 at 15h00, at the UN House, 428 avenue du fleuve Niger, Niamey. Access to the press conference is strictly limited to journalists.

The Special Rapporteur will present a comprehensive country mission report to the UN Human Rights Council in June 2019.

