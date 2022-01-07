Turkish Doctors Heal Patients in Niger

A team of 30 volunteers performed health screenings, surgical operations, eye surgeries, and dental procedures in Tessaoua, Niger, with the support of Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) in cooperation with BİSEG Volunteering Platform as part of the 27th Niger Health Event.

Since 2006, TİKA has been cooperating with non-governmental organizations in Niger in order to perform the necessary medical operations, increase the capacity of health services, train local doctors, teach new techniques, and improve the friendly relations between the two countries.

During the 27th Niger Health Event, organized in Tessaoua, Niger, with the support of TİKA, volunteers performed numerous operations and offered outpatient care services simultaneously in two hospitals in cooperation with local healthcare providers specialized in General Surgery, ENT, Family Medicine, Dentistry, Urology, and Pediatrics. Furthermore, medications provided by TİKA were delivered to hospital administrators.

Volunteers performed a total of 547 surgical operations, 4602 internal medicine and gynecological examinations, and 633 dental procedures as part of the program.

Local authorities and BİSEG Volunteering Platform thanked TİKA for its contribution to the projects implemented and the events held in the region.