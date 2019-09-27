They call it exodus: Breaking the cycle of distress migration in Niger

September 2019

Niger has the world’s lowest human development index ranking, indicating below-average life expectancy, poor education levels and low per-capita income. The bulk of the country’s economy is dependent on rain-fed agriculture, and periods of drought and associated drops in crop yield fuel recurrent food security crises. Niger suffered severe droughts in 1973 and 1984, and unreliable rainfall continues.

IDMC embarked on a new research programme in December 2018 to investigate internal displacement associated with slow-onset environmental change. This study, based on more than 100 interviews conducted in the Maradi region of Niger, attempts to explore the patterns, drivers and impacts of phenomenon.