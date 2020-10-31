TİKA Supports the Education Infrastructure of Niger

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) built an additional building at Nafake School, located in the commune of Illela in Tahoua, Niger. The building, designed in compliance with the local architecture in Niger, includes 9 classrooms and 3 teachers’ lounges.

In order to support children who have difficulty in accessing quality education in rural areas of Niger, TİKA built an additional building including 9 classrooms and 3 teachers’ lounges at Nafake School that is designed in compliance with the local architecture in Niger and the standard school type determined by the Ministry of National Education of Niger. Located in the commune of Illela in Tahoua, the school is where President of Niger Mahamadou Issoufou once received an education.

A total of 360 students will be able to study in these classrooms, which were equipped with modern equipment as part of the project.