Staying and delivering for refugees amid the COVID-19 crisis - 10 June 2020

COVID-19, the coronavirus pandemic, endangers everyone on the planet – including refugees and other people displaced by conflict or persecution.

No person of concern to UNHCR has been reported as infected in West and Central Africa, however the risk is high considering the rapid rise in the number of cases across the world.

UNHCR’s priorities are outlined in the revised COVID-19 Global Humanitarian Response Plan and in its revised appeal for assistance.

Globally, UNHCR needs $745 million to prepare and respond to the pandemic in the next nine months – out of which $7,4 million are for Niger.

Key principles are: