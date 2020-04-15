Staying and delivering for refugees amid the COVID-19 crisis

There are confirmed COVID-19 cases in Niger. Refugees are at the same risk of contracting and transmitting the COVID-19 virus as local populations. To date and based on available evidence, there have been no reports of COVID-19 infections among refugees and asylum-seekers in Niger. However, there is no reason to believe that this won’t change.

UNHCR’s top priority in the COVID-19 crisis is to ensure that people we serve are included in the Government’s response plan and are properly informed, while we supplement Government’s preparedness and capacities to tackle the crisis.

UNHCR has launched its global Corona Virus Emergency Plan an appeal for 255 million USD to urgently support preparedness and response in situations of forced displacement over the next nine months. Niger is one of the priority countries – additional fund are needed to continue and scale up measures in UNHCR’s field operations to help respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency and prevent further spread.