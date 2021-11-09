Statement by UNICEF Niger Representative Stefano Savi following school fire in Maradi

NIAMEY, 8 November 2021 – "UNICEF is profoundly saddened by the loss of life in a tragic fire that ravaged a primary school in the town of Maradi, Niger.

"UNICEF has received initial information indicating that several children were killed or injured in the fire."

"Our hearts are with the children and families affected. Our most sincere condolences to the families of the victims and their communities."

"No child should ever be in danger when learning in school. UNICEF will continue to work with the national authorities and partners across the country to ensure that children can attend school and learn in safe environments.”

