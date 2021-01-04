Statement attributable to the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General - on Niger

The Secretary-General strongly condemns yesterday’s attacks by unidentified gunmen on the villages of Tchombangou and Zaroumbareye, in Tillabéri Region in Niger. He expresses his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and the people and Government of Niger and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.

The Secretary-General trusts that the Nigerien authorities will spare no effort in identifying and swiftly bringing the perpetrators of this heinous act to justice while enhancing the protection of civilians.

The Secretary-General reaffirms the solidarity and support of the United Nations to the Government and people of Niger in their fight against terrorism, violent extremism and organized crime.

Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General