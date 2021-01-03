The Special Representative concludes post-electoral visit to Niger, calls on all actors to work for peace and democracy in Niger

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Mohamed Ibn Chambas, today concluded a five-day visit to the Republic from Niger.

This visit is part of the joint support of the United Nations and its partners for the organization of peaceful, inclusive and transparent presidential and legislative elections in Niger. Its objective was also to encourage the authorities, political actors, as well as civil society organizations to do their utmost to resolve any disputes through dialogue and recourse to legal means.

During this mission, the Special Representative was accompanied by the Representative of the President of the Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Niger, as well as the Delegate of the European Union (EU). The delegation was received in audience by the President of the Republic of Niger, Mahamadou Issoufou. The delegation also had a series of meetings with political leaders, especially the main presidential candidates.

The Special Representative praised the mobilization of all Nigeriens which made it possible to hold this double ballot in a peaceful atmosphere. “This demonstrates the commitment of the Nigerien people to peace and prosperity,” he said.

The Special Representative also recalled the need for all Nigerien actors to continue their commitment in favor of the consolidation of peace and democracy in Niger.

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel reiterated the United Nations support to the government and people of Niger in their efforts towards peace and prosperity.