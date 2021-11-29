The socio-economic impact of COVID-19 on free movement and migration in Niger

This research, co-funded by European Union and ECOWAS Commission through project “Support to Free Movement of Persons and Migration in West Africa”, aims to understand the socio-economic impact of COVID-19 on free movement, migrant remittances and the well-being of migrant households, families, and communities in Niger. The main objectives included determining the socio-economic profile of migrant households, to better understand the ways in which migration is linked to the socio-economic well-being of households and communities of selected areas in Niger, and to contribute to the understanding of migration trends and inform policy decisions regarding the free movement of people. Data collection Took place between October and November 2020 in the regions of Agadez, Maradi, Niamey, Tahoua and Zinder. This document presents the key findings of the study.