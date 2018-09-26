26 Sep 2018

Situation Brief: Situation of displaced persons registered by UNHCR and hosted in Agadez, Niger - August 2018

Report
from REACH Initiative
Published on 31 Aug 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (940.7 KB)

OVERVIEW

  • This situation brief presents findings from a rapid assessment on displaced persons registered by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and hosted in Agadez, Niger. It was conducted following an alert raised on 15 August 2018 by Médecins du Monde Belgique (MdM) on the relocation of vulnerable groups as part of the Start Network’s Migration Emergency Response Fund (MERF). The rapid assessment was based on a mix of primary data collection through Key Informant (KI) interviews and secondary data review (SDR). The situation brief aims at informing Start Network members’ decision making on whether the alert and funding request should be granted.

  • In Niger, 2,3 million people are in need of assistance and the country is facing a critical humanitarian situation with regard to five major aspects: recurrent floods, conflict-induced displacement, epidemics, food insecurity and malnutrition.

  • As of 10 August 2018, 2,106 displaced persons have been registered by UNHCR in the city of Agadez. Part on them are accommodated in six ‘cases de passage’ - transit houses - managed by Cooperazione Internazionale (COOPI), an Italian non-governmental organisation (NGO) under the supervision of UNHCR, while others live in two displacement sites: one ‘old’ site located in the city centre and one ‘new’ site located 13 kilometres (km) away from Agadez, as illustrated on Map 1. While the transfer from the old site to the new site was scheduled for mid-September, some displaced persons were already transferred early August, notably due to the rainy season and social tensions.

  • These sites are managed by the Direction Régionale de l’Etat Civil pour la Migration et les Réfugiés (DREC) - the governmental and regional institution in charge of refugees’ issues in Niger - with the support of UNHCR through the local NGO Action pour le Bien Être (APBE).

