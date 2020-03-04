Securitisation of migration in Africa - The case of Agadez in Niger

BY TSION TADESSE ABEBE

The experience of Agadez in Niger shows the unintended negative impact of approaching migration as a security threat.

Intra-African migration is increasingly securitised due to European Union policies implemented on the continent that aim to stem African migration to Europe. Some African countries’ policies also contribute towards the securitisation of migration. Drawing on experience from Agadez in Niger, this report discusses the unintended consequences of the securitisation of intra-African migration. This includes growing insecurity for Agadez residents, more smuggling, eroded citizen-government relations, and rising regional instability.

Key findings

Securitisation of migration occurs when migration is seen as a security threat to a state or society.

Securitisation happens through enhancing border controls and tightening visa policies. Although the military and security industries have contributed significantly to the securitised perspective of migration, other stakeholders have also played a role, including journalists, providers of technology of surveillance, and experts on risk assessment.

European Union (EU) policies developed after migration was framed as a ‘crisis’ in 2015–16 and implemented in Africa, have contributed to the increased securitisation of intra-African migration. Examples are the EU’s European Neighbourhood Policy, the Joint Valletta Action Plan and the EU Emergency Trust Fund, along with related operational mechanisms (Frontex

Recommendations

Existing migration agreements between European states, the EU, African states and the African Union (AU) should be revised to reflect mutual priorities and interests. African states especially should ensure that Europe’s short-term objective of stemming migration from Africa should not infringe on the long-term objectives of achieving Africa’s development, peace and security.

The Africa-Europe migration narrative doesn’t reflect the reality and provides the basis for migration to be securitised. Fifty-three percent of African migration is intra-continental and African migrants constitute only 12.9% of the migrant population in Europe. The African migration ‘invasion’ narrative must change. Research organisations, the media and civil society organisations should be engaged in achieving this. and the deployment of European troops in African countries).

Increased securitisation of migration is evident in Africa. Upper-middle-income countries tend to follow stricter visa policies for fear of a major influx of people from low-income countries and increased job competition. Increased border control has also been seen between African states, such as the borders between Algeria and Morocco.

The securitisation of migration in Agadez has led to five unintended consequences: increased insecurity among residents; the adaptation and continuation of the human smuggling industry; exposure of migrants to greater risks; greater chances of destabilisation of the region; and eroded citizen-government relations.

African countries should ensure that migrant agreements and related support is at all times aligned with their national interests and their agenda for development, peace and security.

African countries should work towards expanding legal pathways between African countries, and with EU member states. For the former, the implementation of the AU’s Protocol to the Treaty Establishing the African Economic Community Relating to Free Movement of Persons, Right of Residence and Right of Establishment, and the African Continental Free Trade Area provide opportunities. In the case of the latter, the need for labour in the context of ageing populations in Europe can provide a good entry point for negotiations with EU member states.

About the author

Tsion Tadesse Abebe is a Senior Researcher with the Migration Programme at the Institute for Security Studies. Her research focuses on intra-African migration and forced displacement. Tsion has a Master’s degree in gender and peacebuilding and a certificate in international labour migration.