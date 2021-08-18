Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Latest Deadly Attack against Civilians in Niger

SG/SM/20857

18 AUGUST 2021

SECRETARY-GENERALSTATEMENTS AND MESSAGES

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns yet another attack by unidentified gunmen on civilians in the Republic of Niger on 16 August in the department of Banibangou, in the Tillabéri region. He expresses his deepest condolences to the bereaved families. The Secretary-General is deeply concerned by the cumulative impact of these frequent attacks on the humanitarian situation in the region of Tillabéri, where already more than 100,000 people have been displaced and 520,000 are in need of humanitarian assistance.

The Secretary-General calls on the Nigerien authorities to spare no effort in identifying and swiftly bringing the perpetrators to justice.

The Secretary-General reiterates the commitment of the United Nations to continue supporting Niger in its efforts to counter and prevent terrorism and violent extremism, promote social cohesion and achieve sustainable development.

For information media. Not an official record.