Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Killing of 137 People in Latest Niger Attack, Calling upon Authorities to Enhance Civilian Protection

SG/SM/20648

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns another heinous attack by unidentified gunmen against civilians in the Tahoua region of the Republic of Niger on 21 March, reportedly killing at least 137 people. The Secretary-General expresses his deep condolences to the bereaved families and the Government of Niger and wishes a swift recovery to the injured.

The Secretary-General calls on the Nigerien authorities to spare no effort in identifying and swiftly bringing the perpetrators to justice and enhancing the protection of civilians.

The Secretary-General reaffirms the solidarity and support of the United Nations to the Government and people of Niger in their efforts to prevent and combat terrorism, violent extremism and organized crime. He urges countries in the Sahel to continue their efforts, in close collaboration with regional organizations and international partners, to address these serious threats to security and stability in the subregion and beyond.

