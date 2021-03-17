Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Deadly Attack in Niger, Urging Authorities to ‘Spare No Effort’ in Pursuit of Perpetrators

SG/SM/20632

The following statement was issued by the Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attack on 15 March by unidentified gunmen in Banibangou, in the Tillabéri region of the Republic of Niger. He expresses his deep condolences to the bereaved families and wishes a swift recovery to the injured.

The Secretary-General urges the Nigerien authorities to spare no effort in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

The Secretary-General reiterates the commitment of the United Nations to continue supporting Niger in its efforts to counter and prevent terrorism and violent extremism, promote social cohesion and achieve sustainable development.

