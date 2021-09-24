The Secretary-General’s Peacebuilding Fund - Niger (August 2021)

PEACEBUILDING CHALLENGES

Niger achieved it first democratic transfer of power in early 2021 from an elected president to another. This positive development consolidates the country stability and creates hope for sustainable development. Serious and varied security threats remain a key marker of a challenging regional context disrupting the country progress. Security is impeded by the growth in strength and number of armed groups, the frequency of attacks by violent extremists, exploitation of local conflicts to instrumentalize youth and the increasing number of refugees and foreign fighters as a spill over from conflicts in neighbouring countries. Besides, Niger is a landlock country with a Sahelian climate and is severely affected by climate change which fosters a competition over the limited natural resources.

Internal fragilities includes social cohesion, governance, humanitarian challenges and food insecurity with about 3.8 million persons will need assistance in 2021 to include 2.1 million children. Figures constitute a 30 percent increase compared to 2020 and are the consequence of a combination of natural and human-caused disasters. Cyclical floods and droughts and farmer-herders dynamics are particularly affecting access to food. Some 2.3 million people (approximately 9% of the estimated total population) are likely to be severely food insecure in 2021. Also, Niger continues experiencing tensions, caused by the paralysis of dialogue with the opposition which keeps on contesting results of the February 2021 election.

The combination of these conflicts’ factors and triggers can negatively and deeply impact the social fabric and undermine peacebuilding and development gains in Niger. The Government of Niger is strongly committed to implement conflict prevention and peacebuilding programmes in conflict affected areas in Niger giving hope on the medium and long term and calling for support and complements to the existing initiatives. At the regional level and with the support of the international community, two major programmatic initiatives involve Niger. In the East, the regional strategy for the stabilisation, recovery and resilience of the Lake Chad Basin areas affected by the Boko Haram crisis is co-lead by the African Union and the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC). In the West, the Liptako Gourma cross-border project is a flagship component of the UN Integrated Strategy for the Sahel.