Salvaging the Sahel

About a hundred people were killed across two villages in Western Niger on Saturday 2nd January 2021 by suspected fighters. The twin attack is the most daring this year, an ominous sign for the terror-troubled Sahel region. The Sahel has become a haven for violent non-state armed groups in recent years. Insecurity in the area and its enablers may vary from country to country, but share similarities in the scale and frequency of deaths, displacements and other violence-induced vulnerabilities.

In November 2020, dozens of rice farmers had their throats slit by Boko Haram insurgents, a group that has now extended its menace to Chad, Niger and Cameroon. The attack in Western Niger a day after the new year has re-echoed the importance of fresh and holistic commitment to secure the Sahelian states. For instance, the attack in Niger is reportedly believed to be in retaliation of two fighters killed by the villagers.

Efforts at mitigating terrorism in the Sahel have combined a civil-military approach. Conflict scholars have emphasised on this synergy as crucial in winning the war on terror. This strategy’s challenge is how it puts collaborating communities on the bad books of terrorists and exposes them to violent attacks.

Civilians’ input in the war against terrorism must be protected at all cost. Military missions must prioritise the safety of communities that aid counterterrorism and counterinsurgency engagements. Unbridled attacks on communities indicate the state’s failure to protect residents even when they collaborate with military outfits to combat actions against terrorists. In the past, some communities after performing activities at variance with terrorists’ agenda risk being raided.

The plurality of violence in the Sahel and individual states’ apparent inability to manage the situation shows that a multilateral approach is necessary. Conflict in the Sahel will continue to elicit more violence, even as splinter groups continue to emerge. The conditions that stimulate violence in the region will be worsened by the instability.

Security threats in the region are multifaceted, and any response to salvage the situation must equally be multifaceted. Thus, it is vital to strengthen the activities of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF). Sahelian states with the support of the international community must coordinate military responses to insecurity in the region. The assortment of different military units in the area has not summarily ended the attacks. Relatively peaceful countries within the Sahel may also risk their stability soon. Affected nations are better off combining resources to tackle the issue comprehensively. The multiple, yet uncoordinated Sahel interventions must be aligned to achieve a common purpose – stabilising the region.

Collaboration among Sahelian states will address the issue of porous and unchecked borders. It will also promote knowledge transfer and intelligence between military agencies striving to restore stability. Donor agencies in the region will play a role in supporting volatile and near-volatile communities with humanitarian assistance as sustained harsh realities will make residents susceptible to joining non-state armed groups for survival. A conversation that looks at the Sahel situation from a broader view is crucial if the region is to be saved.

Recommended Reading: Stepping Back from the Precipice [Sahel Conference Background Paper]