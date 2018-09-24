24 Sep 2018

Sahel SAM Response Update Regional Overview - August 2018

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 31 Aug 2018
preview
Download PDF (869.28 KB)

Situation in Numbers

1.6 Million children at risk of SAM in 2018*

403,255 SAM children admitted for treatment (January - June 2018)

4,95 Million people will require food assistance over the lean season (June-August) in 2018

Funding needs (US$)

As of June, the total funding gap is US$ 198 million out of a total of US$ 262 million required.
Urgent support is needed to scale-up prevention and treatment activities for children with severe acute malnutrition.

