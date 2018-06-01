Sahel Lean Season Response Situation Report #04, 31 May 2018

Highlights

• Since March, WFP began its pre-lean season assistance in:

o Chad – distribution is ongoing for a planned 186,400 people

o Mali – completed March to May distribution for 186,100 people

o Mauritania – completed April distribution for 34,500 people and distribution is ongoing for a planned 64,500 people

• WFP Executive Director, David Beasley, advocated for Sahel lean season interventions during his visits to Senegal, Mali and Niger from 17-22 May. Read about his visit here and follow updates using the Twitter hashtag, #SahelNOW.

Situation Update

• The lean season began early in the Sahel, as the result of poor and erratic rainfall during last year’s rainy season. Consequently, people in Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, Niger and Senegal are facing significantly increased food insecurity as their resources depleted earlier than usual.

• 5.8 million people will be in food crisis during the lean season.

• Food insecurity in the region is exacerbated by limited job opportunities, high staple food prices, displacement, conflict and violent extremism. Fighting in particular is linked to high food insecurity in the Sahel and often hinders effective humanitarian and development interventions.

• Breaking the cycle of recurrent huge lean season needs and relapses into food crises will require that today’s lean season support bridges the gap to tomorrow’s essential resilience assistance.